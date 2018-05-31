Search

Norfolk holiday firm sees rise in bookings after rebrand

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:29 22 August 2018

Norfolk Country Cottages in Holt, part of the Reepham-based Original Cottages group. Picture: Archant.

Norfolk Country Cottages in Holt, part of the Reepham-based Original Cottages group. Picture: Archant.

Archant Norfolk 2016

A Norfolk-based holiday home company says it has seen booking growth of more than 40% in the year since it rebranded.

Family-owned Original Cottages, which has its head office in Reepham, changed its name from Cottage Holidays last year.

Twelve months on, it says it has seen a 41% increase in bookings in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2017, including 65% of bookings from new customers.

It has also recorded a 50% increase in advance bookings for 2019 compared to the equivalent point last year.

Original Cottages has 4,600 holiday homes in its portfolio through 21 agencies in locations across the country, which include Norfolk Cottages and Salt Norfolk.

Francisco Rosas of the company said: “More effectively collating our properties under the Original Cottages brand has proven to be a rewarding move for all involved, reflecting the success of the business’s new look and reach.”

