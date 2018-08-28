Npower and SSE retail merger deal gets go-ahead
PUBLISHED: 08:18 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:18 30 August 2018
Archant
Big Six energy companies Npower and SSE have got a provisional green light from the energy watchdog for a deal to merge their retail units.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said there is “plenty of choice” in the UK market and dismissed fears that it would have an impact on the most expensive deals as its enquiry found the providers do not compete closely on standard variable tariffs (SVTs).
There had been initial concerns that the tie-up would affect these tariffs – the most common and expensive energy deals.
Anne Lambert, chairwoman of the inquiry group at the CMA, said: “With more than 70 energy companies out there, we have found that there is plenty of choice when people shop around.
“But many people don’t shop around for their energy. So, we carefully scrutinised this deal, in particular how it would impact people who pay the more expensive standard variable prices.
“Our analysis shows that the merger will not impact how SSE and Npower set their SVT prices because they are not close rivals for these customers.”