Search

Advanced search

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

PUBLISHED: 07:55 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:35 21 August 2018

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A YouGov poll has revealed that York is considered the most liked city in the UK by 55,000 people.

York Minster. PHOTO: Nigel PickoverYork Minster. PHOTO: Nigel Pickover

Norwich came 24th in the rankings – however there are some things our humble city can compete with York in...

The football team: Only the most diehard York City fans could argue watching the National League team compares to a day at Carrow Road.

The independent retail: Sure, York has its whimsical shops and cafes, yet it doesn’t quite match up to the plethora of independent stores in the award-winning Norwich Lanes.

Norwich Cathedral. PHOTO: Lesley BuckleyNorwich Cathedral. PHOTO: Lesley Buckley

The Elizabethan street: York is home to The Shambles, a picturesque and ancient street of Elizabethan buildings. In Norwich, Elm Hill’s old school charm has made it the set of many films and television series.

The national park: The North York Moors National Park is within easy distance of York, much as the Broads National Park is within easy distance of Norwich. One of these is less cold and windy than the other.

The history: York is known for its history, including as stronghold of Viking power, explored at JORVIK Viking Centre. Norwich too was a place of significance historically, and has more medieval churches than anywhere in Europe.

The walls: York has more miles of intact wall than any other city in England. Norwich is also proud of its medieval walls.

The celebs: Dame Judy Dench and Vince Cable both are from York, while Stephen Fry and Jake Humphrey were born in the Fine City.

The cathedral: The 235ft York Minster probably pips Norwich Cathedral as a landmark. At least we have Delia Smith!

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Richardsons boss says holiday park is prospering after £10m revamp

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardsons Leisure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

Charity fundraising firm leaves city after pay revelations

Norfolk and Suffolk Promotions raising money for Battersea Dogs Home outside Primark in Norwich earlier this year. Photo: Archant

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100