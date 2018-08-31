Could gas be the new fuel powering the East’s transport industry?

Mark Gilks, sales manager for alternative fuels at Calor, Martin Flach, UK alternative fuels director at Iveco, Dan Briggs, group marketing manager at Dawsongroup, and David Allfrey, Norfolk County Council's highway services projects manager, at the gas truck presentation in Norwich. Picture: Simon Hall Simon Hall

The future of haulage in a low-carbon world was under discussion at a transport industry event in Norwich.

The event, hosted by Norwich Traffic Club, was attended by 60 senior industry representatives and saw speakers outline the potential of gas as a fuel for the future, in light of low emissions zones being introduced in many UK cities.

Guests at the Norwich event also examined a gas-engined truck from the fleet of sponsor Dawsongroup Truck and Trailer.

Speaker Martin Flach, of international truck manufacturer Iveco, said: “Gas engines are without doubt a way for the industry literally to clean up its act. There may be other alternative fuels to come, but right now we have trucks available in a fast-developing range that are not just clean, they are quieter and more economical to run.”

Mark Gilks, of gas supplier Calor, added that the development of gas infrastructure across East Anglia meant companies could “invest with growing confidence” in new products.