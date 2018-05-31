Norwich teenager quits hairdressing for Vision Express apprenticeship

Vision Express Graduate Ellena Riches celebrates completing her Level two apprenticeship. Picture: Vision Express Archant

A Norwich teenager who cut short a career in hairdressing to pursue an apprenticeship is celebrating after gaining a nationally recognised qualification in optical retail.

Ellena Riches beat stiff competition to gain a place on the Vision Express apprenticeship scheme.

A 13-month programme which is managed and delivered by in-house experts, the scheme is equivalent to five GCSEs and was launched at the company in 2014.

Now, after qualifying with a Level 2 Intermediate Apprenticeship in Health, specialising in optical retail, the 17-year-old has been offered a permanent position in the optician’s Norwich store, as an optical assistant.

Ms Riches said: “Before joining the Vision Express apprenticeship scheme I had no direction in life and I wasn’t enjoying the hairdressing course I was doing at college. Now that I’ve graduated I can honestly say that the apprenticeship was good, there was lots to learn and every day was different.”