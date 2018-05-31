Search

Advanced search

Norwich opticians Specs Factory gets major store revamp

PUBLISHED: 11:44 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:44 20 August 2018

The Specs Factory in Norwich has completed its refit. Picture: The Specs Factory

The Specs Factory in Norwich has completed its refit. Picture: The Specs Factory

The Specs Factory

One of Norwich’s favourite independent opticians has undergone a store revamp, completed this week.

The Specs Factory in Norwich has completed its refit. Picture: The Specs FactoryThe Specs Factory in Norwich has completed its refit. Picture: The Specs Factory

The Specs Factory based in Europa Way has been fitted out with brand new furniture, decor, and displays, with a whole new added range of stock to match.

Duncan Hockney, managing director of Specs Factory, said: “The Norwich store was our original store which we started trading from in 2007. Back then it was only a dispensary, but we’ve since added eye test facilities, and opened stores in Ipswich and Chelmsford.

“The decor hadn’t been updated since we opened, and we wanted to bring it into this decade. We’ve done it in phases so we don’t have to close, and the biggest feedback we’ve had so far is that the sofa’s we’ve added give the waiting area a much more relaxed and comfortable feel, it’s more sociable now.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100