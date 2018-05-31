Norwich opticians Specs Factory gets major store revamp

One of Norwich’s favourite independent opticians has undergone a store revamp, completed this week.

The Specs Factory in Norwich has completed its refit. Picture: The Specs Factory The Specs Factory in Norwich has completed its refit. Picture: The Specs Factory

The Specs Factory based in Europa Way has been fitted out with brand new furniture, decor, and displays, with a whole new added range of stock to match.

Duncan Hockney, managing director of Specs Factory, said: “The Norwich store was our original store which we started trading from in 2007. Back then it was only a dispensary, but we’ve since added eye test facilities, and opened stores in Ipswich and Chelmsford.

“The decor hadn’t been updated since we opened, and we wanted to bring it into this decade. We’ve done it in phases so we don’t have to close, and the biggest feedback we’ve had so far is that the sofa’s we’ve added give the waiting area a much more relaxed and comfortable feel, it’s more sociable now.”