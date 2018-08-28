Search

Norwich Credit Union to add upto £50 to customers accounts who save

PUBLISHED: 16:51 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:51 31 August 2018

father and child hand put coin to piggy bank isolated on white background, saving money together concept

father and child hand put coin to piggy bank isolated on white background, saving money together concept

Broadland Housing tenants who join Norwich Credit Union and save regularly will get upto £50 added to their accounts.

Picture: Sonya DuncanPicture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich Credit Union (also trading as Norfolk Save & Borrow) will pay £25 into the account of any Broadland Housing tenant that’s over 18, who joins and saves regularly for 3 months.

Jon Warne, President of Norwich Credit Union, said:“The aim of this special offer is to encourage Broadland tenants to get into a regular savings habit, so they have some money set aside for emergencies.

“For many tenants needing quick cash, the only option is an online or high street lender, or even a loan shark. Our local credit union provides a safe, low-cost alternative.”

Tenants living in a central Norwich, Dereham, Great Yarmouth, Cromer or King’s Lynn postcode may also be entitled to receive an extra £25 if they keep saving regularly for a further 3 months, being paid by the credit union’s ongoing StopLoanSharks promotion.

The postcodes where an extra £25 are available are NR1-NR7 (Norwich), NR19 & NR20 (Dereham), NR27 (Cromer), NR29, NR30 & NR31 (Great Yarmouth), PE30 (King’s Lynn).

The scheme will come into place from September 1 and you can find out more information on their website: www.norwichcreditunion.org.uk

EDP Tourism Awards
