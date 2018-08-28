Norwich Credit Union to add upto £50 to customers accounts who save
PUBLISHED: 16:51 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:51 31 August 2018
Broadland Housing tenants who join Norwich Credit Union and save regularly will get upto £50 added to their accounts.
Norwich Credit Union (also trading as Norfolk Save & Borrow) will pay £25 into the account of any Broadland Housing tenant that’s over 18, who joins and saves regularly for 3 months.
Jon Warne, President of Norwich Credit Union, said:“The aim of this special offer is to encourage Broadland tenants to get into a regular savings habit, so they have some money set aside for emergencies.
“For many tenants needing quick cash, the only option is an online or high street lender, or even a loan shark. Our local credit union provides a safe, low-cost alternative.”
Tenants living in a central Norwich, Dereham, Great Yarmouth, Cromer or King’s Lynn postcode may also be entitled to receive an extra £25 if they keep saving regularly for a further 3 months, being paid by the credit union’s ongoing StopLoanSharks promotion.
The postcodes where an extra £25 are available are NR1-NR7 (Norwich), NR19 & NR20 (Dereham), NR27 (Cromer), NR29, NR30 & NR31 (Great Yarmouth), PE30 (King’s Lynn).
The scheme will come into place from September 1 and you can find out more information on their website: www.norwichcreditunion.org.uk