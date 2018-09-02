Electricals firm helps Norwich City Community Sports Foundation kit out new facility

(L-R) Nigel Clarke from Hoover-Candy, Jackie Thornton from Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, and Jamie Grimson from Hughes Electrical at the Nest in Horsford. Picture: Hughes Electrical Hughes Electrical

A Lowestoft firm is helping the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation realise its dream of creating a hub in the city.

When completed, the Nest in Horsford – which specialises in supporting adults and children less able to enjoy sport – will include an indoor sports hall, football pitches, classroom and gym.

Hughes Electrical has helped to kit out the new facility by donating two Hoover-Candy washing machines and two tumble dryers for its laundry room – which will save the sports foundation the expense of sending dirty kits away to be cleaned.

Jamie Grimson from Hughes said: “The Nest is a great project that will bring huge benefits to the area, meaning many more people will be able to take part in some kind of sporting activity, including those with special needs.”

Jackie Thornton, head of development at the sports foundation, added: “This will make a big difference to us, enabling us to save on our laundry costs.”