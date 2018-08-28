New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport.

A package holiday operator is opening up a winter wonderland to Norwich travellers this year.

The Northern Lights at Lake Mývatn, Iceland. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: Anton Freyr Birgisson, Geo Travel Iceland The Northern Lights at Lake Mývatn, Iceland. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: Anton Freyr Birgisson, Geo Travel Iceland

Following the success of its Incredible Iceland holidays last winter, short breaks company Super Break has announced an expanded programme of holidays to the north of the island.

Its original Icelandic package will be joined by a self-drive trip, a “winter wilderness” package and a luxury break.

Flights for the four-night breaks, priced from £750 to £1,250, will be departing from Norwich Airport in December and January 2019.

Super Breaks says it is the only operator in the UK to fly direct to northern Iceland, with all package trips flying to the northern town of Akureyri.

The Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) in Iceland.

The excursions include activities from brewery tours to a dip in a natural bath, as well as a chance to see the Northern Lights.

Chris Hagan from Super Break said: “We’re thrilled to announce our expanded programme of getaways so that more people than ever before can experience the magical destination that is North Iceland.

“Akureyri is an amazing destination and we take pride in offering the very best bucket list activities for holidaymakers across the UK to experience on this trip of a lifetime.”

Return flights from Norwich Airport for all the excursions will depart on December 17 and January 14, 2019.