Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Former Norfolk Police cyber security expert hopes to change our relationship with technology

27 August, 2018 - 06:30
Paul Maskall, former cyber security adviser to Norfolk Police, has launched his own cyber security and privacy consultancy Jungo. Picture: Julia Holland

Paul Maskall, former cyber security adviser to Norfolk Police, has launched his own cyber security and privacy consultancy Jungo. Picture: Julia Holland

A cyber security expert is hoping to improve Norfolk businesses’s relationship with technology.

Paul Maskall worked with Norfolk Police for six years covering intelligence, counter-terrorism and cyber security.

Using the skills he learned through the police and a short stint at a private company, Mr Maskall launched his cyber security and privacy consultancy Jungo to reframe the debate around cyber security and data protection more positively.

Since starting the business in April he has worked with around 12 clients and run workshops on technology, wellbeing and safeguarding, including with mental health charity MIND, as well as helping to design national training courses.

He said: “In an office you are surrounded by a cockpit of electronic lights and devices. There is an idea that you cannot escape from your devices, your work emails, the pressure and stress. That and its impact is what I am focused on.”

