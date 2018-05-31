$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Norfolk petrol station and Spar store sells for more than £1 million

PUBLISHED: 16:53 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:56 02 August 2018

The BP filling station and Spar store on the A140 in Alby, north Norfolk, has sold for £1,150,000.

Previous owner, Mr Mohammed Majid, bought the station in 2009 and is now retiring following 40 years in the fuel industry.

Fuel Efficient Limited, operated by Manickavasagan Sritharan, has bought the site through specialist business property adviser, Christie and Co.

Melvyn Eke, Christie and Co associate director, said: “Having built a relationship with Mr Majid over the years, I am pleased to have assisted in his retirement from the fuel industry. The site has been purchased by a committed and experienced operator, who will no doubt continue to make a success of the business.”

On a 1.5 acre plot, the business includes a 16-point service area with four pumps and separate Autogas and HGV diesel pumps, parking for 20 vehicles and a 800 sq ft Spar store, which has recently been refitted.

