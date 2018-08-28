Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?
PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:04 04 November 2018
Three Norfolk hotels have been named in a compilation of 50 of the UK’s best hotels and B&Bs - and they’re all in the county’s north.
The guide, published in the Saturday Guardian, lists the Gunton Arms near Thorpe Market as one of Britain’s ‘10 best foodie hotels’. The venue is famous for the elk antlers above the fireplace on which local beef and venison are roasted.
The Old Town Hall House at Cley-next-the-Sea, opened four years ago by Londoner James and Jennie Walker, is down as one of the country’s ‘10 best coastal hotels’.
The B&B is praised for its Scandinavian decor, sea views and sumptuous dinners.
The Dial House in Reepham, with its interiors inspired by 18th century ‘Grand Tours’ of continental Europe, is listed as one of the ‘10 best quirky hotels’.
The red brick Georgian hotel is owned by Norwich restaurateurs Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham.
