‘I’m trying to start a movement’ – New group launched to help companies look after their staff better

PUBLISHED: 14:28 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:15 01 August 2018

A new group to help companies to engage and enthuse employees was launched on Norfolk Day.

Engaging Norfolk is part of the Engage for Success movement and is being run by Cassandra Andrews, a specialist in motivating staff.

She said she founded the group, whose free meetings will take place every quarter, so that companies could discover and share advice on looking after employees.

“It’s about showing Norfolk business leaders and managers the importance of focusing on their people, and the benefits of making their businesses great places to work,” she said.

“At the launch, we asked people what they wanted to hear because it’s not my group, it’s for the businesses of Norfolk. I want them to share advice and be inspired by each other.”

Around 65 people attended the launch of Engaging Norfolk at Birketts’ offices in Kingfisher House on Friday morning. The group is being supported by the law firm, alongside recruitment firm Pure and Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

Ms Andrews said among the topics people were keen to find out about were how to recruit effectively, implementing agile and flexible working, and changing the culture at a company.

“I see employee engagement as the output of employee experience, so we encourage managers to look at people holistically,” she said.

“I’m trying to start a movement. I want Norfolk to be a great place to work. So many people are talking about attracting and retaining talent and the difficulties they are having. My question is ‘What are you doing to make your business great?’

“I want Engaging Norfolk to be a forum where people can share that advice.”

