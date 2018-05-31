Don’t miss out: There are just days left to enter the Norfolk Business Awards

EDP Business Awards 2017. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright 2017

Are you proud of what you and your business have achieved this year?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If so, there are just days left to enter the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, the county’s biggest and best celebration of our dynamic business scene.

Across 13 categories the awards, brought to you by the Eastern Daily Press, will shine a light on the people and companies who are thriving and driving the success of our region. But entries for the free awards must be submitted by midnight on Friday, August 10.

Business editor Mark Shields said: “These are the awards which celebrate the very best that our region’s businesses have to offer.

“We report daily on many of the inspiring individuals and businesses in Norfolk – the creative, innovative and world-leading companies we have on our doorstep.

“And the Norfolk Business Awards are the perfect opportunity to come together to celebrate that strength and dynamism – as well as a chance to unearth some hidden gems.

“Our winners from last year have told us that a Norfolk Business Award has helped to raise their profile, boosted team morale, made them a more attractive company to work for and even helped them to secure public funding.

“It’s also a fantastic occasion to enjoy a great night out with your team and get to know others who are making this such an exciting place to do business.”

The Norfolk Business Awards will be held at the Norfolk Showground on November 22.

Entertainment will be provided by TV comedian Katherine Ryan, who will also host the awards for the first time.

The awards are open to businesses operating in the EDP circulation area, which covers Norfolk, Fenland and Waveney.

There are 11 categories open for entry, as well as the Outstanding Achievement and Business of the Year awards decided by judges.

The categories are:

• Best Employer;

• Breaking Boundaries;

• Customer Care;

• Director of the Year;

• Environment & Sustainability;

• Investing in Future Growth;

• Knowledge Pioneer;

• Large Business;

• Skills of Tomorrow;

• Small Business;

• Tech Innovator.

Enter your business at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk