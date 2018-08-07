Search

Advanced search

‘The place is special’ – Essex couple return to Norfolk Broads for 50th summer holiday

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:38 07 August 2018

Steve and Christine Roth celebrate their 50th year holidaying on the Norfolk Broads with Barnes Brinkcraft. Pictured receiving gifts from Daniel Thwaites from Barnes Brinkcraft. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Steve and Christine Roth celebrate their 50th year holidaying on the Norfolk Broads with Barnes Brinkcraft. Pictured receiving gifts from Daniel Thwaites from Barnes Brinkcraft. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

We all have a favourite holiday destination – a chocolate-box rented cottage, a picture-perfect beach or a favourite spot we can go back to again and again.

But one man has taken this to the extreme as he returns for his 50th holiday on the Norfolk Broads.

Steve Roth, 68, from Essex, first started holidaying in the park as a teenager after a relative moved to Lammas, near Buxton.

Since that first trip with a friend in a wooden boat, rented from Southgate’s in Lower Street, he continued to return, first with friends and family then with his wife Christine, 63, who has been holidaying in the Broads almost as long, since 1974.

The couple are beginning their latest Broads holiday this week with Barnes Brinkcraft in Hoveton – the boatyard from which Mr Roth has embarked on almost all his trips.

Waveney Yachts at Oulton Broad regatta, August 20 1968. Photo: Archant LibraryWaveney Yachts at Oulton Broad regatta, August 20 1968. Photo: Archant Library

As a thank you to the couple for their years of loyalty the company has gifted them this year’s holiday, with a presentation made on their arrival on Tuesday.

Mr Roth said he had loved the Broads since his first trip five decades ago.

“The place is special. It is never the same two years running or even two days running, it is a new experience every time you wake up,” he said.

The couple, who live in South Woodham Ferrers near Chelmsford, honeymooned on the Broads after their wedding in 1989 and continued to come after having their son Alexander – who took his first trip on the Broads at 10 months old.

Oulton Broad Queen of the Broads steamer, August 23 1968. Photo: Archant LibraryOulton Broad Queen of the Broads steamer, August 23 1968. Photo: Archant Library

They used to take their trips in September to avoid the school holiday rush, but once Alex was of school age they switched to August, and have carried on this new tradition to fit in with Mrs Roth’s job in a school.

As well as returning to the same boatyard each year they are loyal to their rented craft as well, often holidaying on the same boat for up to 10 years.

On their trips from Hoveton, usual stops include Salhouse – “the prettiest broad” according to Mr Roth – and St Benet’s Abbey, taking in a few wild moorings along the way.

Mr Roth said: “We tend not to moor up anywhere where there are pubs and things. I am a fisherman and my wife does a bit of fishing too. We generally find somewhere nice and quite.”

Wroxham Broads, June 2 1968. Photo: Archant LibraryWroxham Broads, June 2 1968. Photo: Archant Library

So will the couple continue holidaying in the Broads? “Unless something happens to stop us,” Mr Roth said.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100