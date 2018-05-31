Search

Norfolk named one of best places in country for a staycation

PUBLISHED: 12:32 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:57 10 August 2018

A couple walking across a parched Mousehold Heath in the summer sunshine. Norfolk has made a top ten list of best places in the country for a staycation. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norfolk has been revealed as one of the top summer holiday destinations in the UK.

Research by the AA shows that Nelson’s county is home to 42 hotels that offer facilities perfect for the summer season .

The study, which was topped by Devon, looked at hotels registered with the AA which offered additional services and facilities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, golf courses, tennis and squash courts and family entertainment.

Simon Numphud, managing director of AA Hotel and Hospitality Services, said: “With the British summer hitting record-breaking temperatures, there really is no better place to holiday than the UK with many great locations to enjoy both our coastline and countryside.”

He added that the UK was “perfect for the summer getaway”.

Other counties to make the top 10 were Devon, Cumbria, Dorset, North Yorkshire, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, Hampshire, Gloucestershire, the Highlands, and Kent. Norfolk reached number eight in the list.

But following the research was a warning to property owners of holiday lets, as they may have inadequate insurance cover.

The warning was issued by insurance broker Lycetts in the light of latest figures from VisitEngland.

These findings revealed a 13pc increase in domestic overnight holiday tourism across the region during 2017. Nationwide, domestic holidays in self-catering accommodation during the year were worth more than £4 billion.

George Greenock, Norfolk-based Lycetts’ account executive, said: “Many are unaware of, or underestimate, the unforeseen risks they may face. Moreover, they are frequently unaware that there may be serious gaps in their cover.

“The onus is on property owners to ensure they are well protected and that their holiday, or short term, rental is comprehensively insured. Inadequate cover could leave them exposed and having to pick up the cost of hefty bills that may seriously dent their profits.”

Holiday lets across the region include everything from seafront apartments to a former royal residence.

