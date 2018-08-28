Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

PUBLISHED: 17:21 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:21 04 September 2018

Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

Archant

A £68m signalling upgrade will see no trains run between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for at least six months.

The work, which will modernise the Wherry Lines from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, will see a new track layout at Reedham Junction, where the lines to and from Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth join the line to Norwich.

Passengers who travel between Reedham and Great Yarmouth, however, will have to find alternative transport between October 20 and April 2019 with the line via Berney Arms due to close.

This will affect nearly 30 journeys between Norwich and Great Yarmouth a week and travellers who wish to visit Berney Arms, those who commute between Cantley, Reedham, and Great Yarmouth, and those travelling between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

According to a Network Rail spokesman, the closure is in preparation for the final transition from a “Victorian” era signalling system to a modern signalling system.

The work will include installation of signals including piling and foundation construction, level crossing works including civil engineering works for CCTV operation and under track cable routes, and installation of cables and lineside equipment cases.

For the main nine days of work in October there will be significant disruption, with the lines from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft shut with a rail replacement bus service in place between Saturday, October 20, and Sunday, October 28.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “The next phase of this project is vital to continue to transform the railway as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.

“While I understand that closing the railway is an inconvenience I would like to reassure passengers that this work will deliver tangible benefits to rail journeys across the Wherry lines, increasing safety and reliability using modern signalling technology.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We really appreciate the patience of our customers using this line during these works.

“Together with Network Rail we’re completely modernising the railway in this area which will have brand new state-of-the-art signaling and trains, resulting in a more reliable service.

“While the work is going on, we will make sure that customers can still complete their journeys, even if it is by bus.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Chance to bring county’s thriving business community together

David Bale
Chris Starkie is urging businesses to attend the festival. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The first Norfolk Enterprise Festival will provide a forum for entrepreneurs to meet, mingle and celebrate the county’s thriving business community.

Norwich restaurants on the increase again

Graham Jones, Roche

Graham Jones, an associate with Roche, predicts a rosy future for dining out in Norwich.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Updated: Why your favourite fish and chips could soon be more expensive

Fish and chip restaurants could be impacted by potato and pea price rises PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

Retailer Angling Direct styles new outlet as a “destination store”

Angling Direct's warehouse at the Rackheath distribution centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Computer services firm confident about prospects after merger and move

The team at CSSCloud at the company's new headquarters in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Peter Green

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Dozens of jobs at risk as chemical giant announces possible closure of Norfolk factory

The Dow Chemical factory in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

East Anglia One wind farm passes milestone as substation is installed

The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100