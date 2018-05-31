Poll

Norfolk Job Centre warns jobseekers not to use emojis

Emojis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk Job Centre Plus has warned followers that emoji use on CVs is not appropriate.

The tweet directed people to Twin Employment’s pointers on how to avoid “crucial CV mistakes that employers hate.”

As well as stating “Do not use clip art or emojis”, Twin Employment also warned against using an unprofessional email address.

It said: “Employers hate it when applicants have unprofessional email addresses and do not further the application. It is something that takes little time to change, so you have no excuse.”

The pointers also included a warning against using a casual tone.

Twin Employment said: “You need to make sure you portray professionalism because no business wants to hire someone who is unprofessional and casual.”

