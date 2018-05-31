Fakenham welcomes The Works and Waitrose while Dereham waves goodbye to New Look

The staff celebrate at the opening of The Works in Fakenham.

A north Norfolk town has welcomed two new businesses into its community.

It comes following the opening of discount retailer The Works, in Fakenham.

The shop, which sells books, art and craft materials, gifts, toys, games and stationery, opened its doors on Millers Walk last Friday, August 24.

The Works has more than four hundred stores across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Waitrose is also set to make an appearance in the town and will become part of the Shell garage, off Creake Road, which is currently closed for major refurbishment. It is due to reopen by the end of September.

As part of the new look, the shop will include a dedicated section of Waitrose products.

A spokesperson from Waitrose said: “More than 1,000 products will be available comprising around two thirds from our own label ranges with the remainder consisting of some of our most popular brands.

“The offer is designed primarily to provide Shell customers with ‘dinner for tonight’ options in addition to a small selection of household, family and personal care products.”

Products which will be will available include fresh meat, sauces, vegetables, pasta and stir fries as well as ready meals, pizzas, fruit, vegetables, cakes and a selection of flowers.

Earlier this year, Waitrose confirmed a supply agreement with the garage which means that the shop will be operated by Shell.

But there are mixed reactions about the plans.

Fakenham town mayor, George Acheson, said he welcomed any retailer in the town centre but had concerns over the location of the Waitrose site.

“It will be nice to have a Waitrose but it means more business out of town,” he said.

“I certainly welcome another shop in Millers Walk though.”

Meanwhile in Dereham, a clothing retailer has left the town’s high street for good.

New Look, which was based on Nelson Place, closed its doors for the last time on Saturday August 25 - despite hopes that it would remain open.

It comes following an announcement from the company earlier this month which stated that as part of its recovery plan, New Look would close 70 stores through a Company Voluntary Arrangement, which would see the loss of 1,000 jobs.