Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Meet the Eastern Daily Press’ new business writer, Eleanor Pringle

PUBLISHED: 10:03 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:03 05 September 2018

Eleanor Pringle.

Eleanor Pringle.

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The Eastern Daily Press has appointed Eleanor Pringle as business writer.

Eleanor moved to Norwich from her home town of Nottingham to study English literature with creative writing at the University of East Anglia.

After graduation in 2016, she began working for the Eastern Daily Press news team, and then spent a year with the North Norfolk News. Of her move to the business desk, the 23-year-old said: “My interest in business and the wider economic landscape began as purely academic. However, this all changed when my mum set up a business five years ago, which I have been delighted to help develop.

“I want to celebrate our companies’ successes, and dig to the core of the challenges they face, not only analysing why and how they are coming about, but relaying what this means for our community.”

Contact Eleanor on 01603 772205, or email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Chance to bring county’s thriving business community together

David Bale
Chris Starkie is urging businesses to attend the festival. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The first Norfolk Enterprise Festival will provide a forum for entrepreneurs to meet, mingle and celebrate the county’s thriving business community.

Norwich restaurants on the increase again

Graham Jones, Roche

Graham Jones, an associate with Roche, predicts a rosy future for dining out in Norwich.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Dozens of jobs at risk as chemical giant announces possible closure of Norfolk factory

The Dow Chemical factory in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Updated: Why your favourite fish and chips could soon be more expensive

Fish and chip restaurants could be impacted by potato and pea price rises PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

Retailer Angling Direct styles new outlet as a “destination store”

Angling Direct's warehouse at the Rackheath distribution centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Computer services firm confident about prospects after merger and move

The team at CSSCloud at the company's new headquarters in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Peter Green

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100