Tech company’s call to budding talent looking for step into career

Wymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building to help publicise a new training scheme. Pictured are (L) business consultant Faizel Desai and managing director James Gulliver. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

The Norfolk IT company behind an industry training scheme for software developers has been buoyed by early successes in the programme.

Digital agency Netmatters, which has offices in Wymondham and Gorleston, set up the Scion Coalition Scheme as a way to address the skills gap in IT and software development after struggling to recruit talented staff in Norfolk.

A new cohort of five aspiring developers has recently signed up to take part in the scheme, which has business supporters including Naked Element in Norwich, engineering firm Warren Services in Thetford, and industry group Tech East.

The company believes it is one of few in the UK to offer such a training course.

Alex Chenery-Howes, digital marketing executive at Netmatters, said 15 candidates have participated in the scheme in the 18 months it has been running, with a success rate of around 90%.

He said the company was keen to get more businesses and candidates involved in the programme, with spaces available for up to 10 learners.

“The scheme is a way for us to help to address the skills gap and also offers an opportunity for aspiring developers who do not have experience but want to get their foot in the door,” he said.

“We are having interest but I think the problem we are experiencing is that there are some people who do not know exactly what the scheme entails.

“Although it is a training course people are able to get experience in a professional environment and we take them on free of charge.”

The intensive training programme, which is free for learners to participate in, can last between four and eight months depending on progress and aims to see candidates qualified as junior developers.

The company intends to scale up the scheme so it can take 20 candidates at a time rather than 10. It has recently enlisted the support of the Department for Work and Pensions to find new candidates.

Netmatters is also advertising the scheme with help from a 20ft-long blimp, which will be floating above its Wymondham head office during working hours until March 2019.