Natures Menu vet team gives advice for keeping your pooch safe on holiday

15 August, 2018 - 18:00
Taking your dog on holiday this summer? Norfolk firm Natures Menu has offered some tips to make sure they have as good a time as you.

Taking your dog on holiday this summer? Norfolk firm Natures Menu has offered some tips to make sure they have as good a time as you. Picture: Sonya Duncan

With the holiday season in full swing the veterinary team at a Norfolk pet food producer is reminding dog owners to make preparations for the pet in trip planning.

With more than a third of dog owners now choosing to take their pet with them on their staycation, vets at Snetterton-based Natures Menu have compiled a list of tips to make sure dogs have as good a holiday as their owners.

These include ensuring dogs are protected from the sun where possible, making journeys as comfortable as possible for dogs by keeping them cool and hydrated, and making a check-list for the dog as well as the family before you travel.

Natures Menu vet Claire Miller said: “Taking your dog on holiday with you and being able to make fond memories together is such a lovely thing to do in the summer, however it’s important to ensure that our beloved pets are having as much fun as we are, whilst also staying safe.”

