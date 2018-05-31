Search

Advanced search

Construction group feeling confident as national profits rise 28%

PUBLISHED: 10:20 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 08 August 2018

An artist's impression of the new Cefas headquarters being developed by Morgan Sindall. Picture: Morgan Sindall

An artist's impression of the new Cefas headquarters being developed by Morgan Sindall. Picture: Morgan Sindall

Morgan Sindall

Two East Anglian construction companies have welcomed strong half-year results from their parent company.

Morgan Sindall Group reported turnover of £1.42bn in the first half of 2018, up from £1.3bn a year earlier, while operating profit rose by 28% to £31.9m.

Its regional office in East Anglia has seen recent contract wins including the construction of the £23m West Suffolk Operational Hub near Bury St Edmunds and the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science’s (Cefas) new £16m headquarters in Lowestoft.

Pat Boyle, Morgan Sindall’s managing director for construction, said: “We have a strong forward pipeline and an experienced and stable team in place and are confident that we will end the year in a good position and continue to build on our excellent reputation.”

Meanwhile sister company Lovell, which has a regional base on Broadland Business Park in Norwich, has a forward order book worth £180m and expects to complete more than 350 new homes in the region in 2018. Key projects include the £58.6m, 210-home Health Farm development in Holt and Firs Park in Hellesdon, a £13.8m, 67-home development.

Lovell managing director Steve Coleby said: “Our strong record of working with housing association and local authority partners to answer the demand for new homes and unlock land for development means we are well placed to help bring forward quality homes available to people across a range of incomes in the places where they are most needed.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100