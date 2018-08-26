Search

Conveyancing firm lends a hand to housing charity Shelter

26 August, 2018 - 16:00
Staff at MJP Conveyancing in Norwich, which has chosen Shelter as its charity for 2018/19. Picture: MJP Conveyancing

Staff at MJP Conveyancing in Norwich, which has chosen Shelter as its charity for 2018/19. Picture: MJP Conveyancing

MJP Conveyancing

A Norwich conveyancing firm is giving its support to a national charity helping the homeless.

MJP Conveyancing, based on Prince of Wales Road, has chosen housing charity Shelter as its charity of the year for 2018/19.

The company began its fundraising with one staff member taking part in the Tour de Broads cycle race and the firm has also organised an obstacle course challenge against Conveyancing Data Services in Bury St Edmunds.

Director David Pett said: “Moving people as we do, it is often easy to overlook those who are not so fortunate and who struggle to find a home, even a temporary one.

“It is for that reason that MJP Conveyancing have chosen to align our business with Shelter and to see what we can do to support not only those who do not have a roof over their head, but also those who are homeless due to the shortage of genuinely affordable homes, unstable renting and housing benefit problems.”

