Audio-visual firm snaps up German distributor in key European market

Stephen Fenby, managing director of Midwich in Diss. The company has acquired German audio-visual distributor Bauer und Trummer, trading as New Media. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

A Norfolk audio-visual equipment distributor has reached across the Channel for its latest acquisition.

Midwich has taken over Bauer und Trummer GmbH, which trades as New Media, a distributor of broadcast and professional video products such as cameras and editing software.

The Nuremberg-based company mainly serves customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – known as the DACH market – as well as other European markets.

Joint founders and managing directors Johannes Bauer and Tobias Trummer will continue to lead the business as part of the group.

Midwich, based in Vinces Road in Diss, already trades in Europe and Australasia and hopes the acquisition will strengthen its market position in the DACH region – considered one of the largest AV markets on the continent.

The group took over another German audio-visual (AV) technology provider, Hamburg-based Kern and Stelly Medientechnik, in 2013.

It said the takeover of Bauer und Trummer also underlines its commitment to investing in broadcast technology, following the group’s purchase of Holdan in the UK in 2016.

Lutz Kern, DACH regional director for Midwich, said: “I am delighted to welcome Johannes, Tobias and the rest of the New Media team to the Midwich Group.

“As one of the largest AV markets in Europe, expanding our technology offering in the DACH region was a strategic priority.

“We will look to continue strengthening the company’s position in the broadcast market, and work with the business to build an exciting proposition for both the group’s new and existing customers in the region.”

Johannes Bauer added: “The New Media team is very excited at the prospect of working with the Midwich team – and particularly our new colleagues at Holdan and Kern and Stelly.

“With additional resources, support and market access, we expect to be able to provide even stronger product and service support to our customers, and deeper market penetration to our vendors.”

Midwich, which now has more than 750 employees across the UK, Europe and Australasia, is set to open another UK site at Segro Park in Bracknell, Berkshire next year.