Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Engineering firm announces its apprentice of the year

PUBLISHED: 15:52 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:52 28 August 2018

Metalcraft apprentice of the year Richard Bullock (left) with Neil Kirby, apprentice trainer at the Chatteris-based firm. Picture: Terry Harris

Metalcraft apprentice of the year Richard Bullock (left) with Neil Kirby, apprentice trainer at the Chatteris-based firm. Picture: Terry Harris

© Terry Harris

A talented teenager has been named apprentice of the year by an engineering company.

Richard Bullock won the accolade at Metalcraft in Chatteris, beating off competition from the company’s 19 other apprentices.

He joined Metalcraft aged 16 in September 2015 from Cromwell Community College and is now in his third year of a five-year apprenticeship programme, working towards a Level 3 advanced certificate at the College of West Anglia.

The apprentice of the year award recognises commitment to learning, personal development and strong performance at work.

Neil Kirby, apprentice trainer at Metalcraft, said: “Richard deserves this award for the tremendous progress he has achieved over the last 12 months in his chosen field of expertise as an aluminium welder and fabricator.

“He is now starting to reach his full potential and is demonstrating the specialist skills needed to succeed.”

