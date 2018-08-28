Search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Lotus makes senior appointment as Geely changes continue

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:00 31 August 2018

Uday Senapati has been appointed by Lotus as product strategy and product management director. Picture: Lotus.

Norfolk carmaker Group Lotus has made another senior appointment as its Chinese owner Geely reshapes the company.

Uday Senapati has joined the Hethel manufacturer as product strategy and product management director.

Before joining lotus, Mr Senapati started his career as an automotive engineer, specialising in automotive refinement, aerodynamics and vehicle engineering.

He has worked for General Motors and Jaguar Land Rover and most recently held senior management positions at Bentley Motors in Crewe.

Group Lotus chief executive Feng Qingfeng said: “With a wealth of experience in the automotive sector, Uday has a proven record of leading successful teams in premium segment automotive companies. At Lotus he will take the lead in developing and delivering our product plans and he will play a vital role as Lotus continues to challenge conventions and innovate as it looks to the future.”

Mr Senapati said: “Lotus has a tremendous sporting and racing heritage and is in the enviable position of having produced some of the world’s most iconic sports cars. To be able to work closely with some of the best people in the industry on bringing the next generation of advanced high-performance vehicles to market is immensely exciting and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Mr Qingfeng took over at Lotus from former chief executive Jean-Marc Gales in June, who led the company back into profitability during a four-year spell in charge.

Chinese carmaker Geely took control of Lotus in the summer of 2017, and earlier this year the company announced it would design and build two new sportscars from its Hethel base, supported by a recruitment drive to sign up 300 new workers.

Reports last month speculated that the Chinese company was poised to announce a £1.5bn investment in Lotus to turn it into an elite sportscar marque to rival Ferrari and Porsche.

EDP Tourism Awards
