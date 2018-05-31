Search

Hughes looks to build on London 2012 legacy with new department

PUBLISHED: 14:41 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 29 August 2018

The new Hughes Electrical Contracts team. From left, Jodie Hepplethwaite, Mark Sparrow and Paul Chisnall. Picture: Hughes Electrical.

The new Hughes Electrical Contracts team. From left, Jodie Hepplethwaite, Mark Sparrow and Paul Chisnall. Picture: Hughes Electrical.

Archant

Regional retailer Hughes Electrical has set up a new department to help it secure more large-scale contracts.

The new contracts department will be managed by Mark Sparrow, and will build upon the company’s track record of winning major tenders going back to the London 2012 Olympics.

“As the company grows, geographically, through acquisition, opening new branches and in the number of products we can offer so does our ability to successfully service large contracts,” said Mark Sparrow.

“Therefore, we thought it was time to invest in a new department to tackle this potentially lucrative area and become a focal point for all the different parts of the Hughes Electrical Group when they have such an opportunity.”

Mr Sparrow will be supported by Jodie Hepplethwaite, while Hughes Trade general manager Paul Chisnall will also assist as required.

The team will handle all tenders and be responsible for business development and attending national trade shows.

Mr Chisnall added: “As a business we already have a successful record of winning tenders going back to the 2012 Olympics. But there are an increasing number of business opportunities out there and to succeed in winning them we need to make sure tender documents are completed in the most professional way possible. It is a specialist skill set which is why we have taken this step.”

“As a company we are growing very quickly. For example, earlier this year we acquired Armstrong Commercial Laundry, meaning we are a major player in another market sector which can now be supported by our new contracts team.”

EDP Tourism Awards
