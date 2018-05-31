Search

East of England firms lose confidence in economic outlook, says Lloyds Bank survey

PUBLISHED: 10:23 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:23 01 August 2018

Optimism in the economy dropped sharply among East of England firms during July, the Lloyds survey shows. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Optimism in the economy dropped sharply among East of England firms during July, pulling overall business confidence down from its peak in June, according to a bank’s survey.

The latest “business barometer” from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking says a net balance of 15% of firms surveyed described themselves as being more optimistic about the economy in July, down by 19 points on the previous month.

Meanwhile, just 9% said they expected their own business activity to increase in the next year, down from 33% in June.

As a result, overall confidence fell from its peak of 34% in June to just 12% in July.

Despite this, a net balance of 15% of businesses in the region expect to hire more staff during the next year, up four points on last month.

Andrew Connors, regional director for Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “It’s unsurprising that many firms in the region feel on uneven ground when they look ahead to the next 12 months. Uncertainty surrounding the UK’s exit from the EU and the weak pound are likely topics putting pressure on firms.

“But the fact that their investment plans – seen here in their hiring intentions – are more robust suggests firms are beginning to adapt to operating amid such uncertainty, refusing to get ahead of themselves when confidence rises but equally not panicking when their optimism slides.”

The survey questions 1,200 businesses every month and provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

