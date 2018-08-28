Search

Advanced search

Which companies in our region have signed up for the real Living Wage?

PUBLISHED: 10:16 05 November 2018

Saving money in cash

Saving money in cash

This content is subject to copyright.

At least 180,000 people that work for real Living Wage employers across the country are set for a pay rise as the new Living Wage rates rises by 25p to £9 around the UK, and by 35p to £10.55 in London.

The 2018 increases have been largely driven by higher transport costs, private rents and council tax feeding through to the basket of goods and services that underpin the rates.

The announcements come after research published yesterday by KPMG found over a fifth of jobs pay less than the real Living Wage, with 1.2 million more jobs paying below the Living Wage since 2012.

The Living Wage Foundation is calling on all major employers to help tackle this rising problem of low pay by committing to go beyond the government minimum and pay a wage their staff can really live on.

More than 1,200 employers have signed up to go beyond the government minimum to pay the real Living Wage in the last year, joining over 4,700 employers across the UK.

Private companies with a presence in Suffolk, Norfolk and North Essex that have signed up to offer the real Living Wage to their employees:

Aviva insurance company in Norwich,

Anglian Building Products in Norwich,

Attwells Solicitors in Ipswich,

Engage Norfolk support services for those with disabilities in King’s Lynn,

Ikea in Norwich,

Home Instead Senior Care, who offer services across the region,

Lattice Lodge Guest House,

Majestic Wine Warehouse with stores across the region

Public companies with a presence in Suffolk, Norfolk and North Essex offering the real Living Wage:

Signpost Colchester,

Chelmsford Council,

Ipswich Borough Council,

City College Norwich,

Colchester Borough Council,

Norwich City Council,

UEA Students’ Union,

Uttlesford District Council,

Cromer Town Council

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature How to invest in clean energy

Peter Sharkey
Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Many years ago, I was a first year student at Bristol University, living in Badock Hall, a modern hall of residence in a cluster of four small accommodation complexes situated on the edge of the beautiful Durdham Downs, around 30 minutes’ walk from the main university precinct and the magnificent Wills Building.

Environmental, social and governance policy: how does your business score?

cozens-hardy

Caroline Linsdell, a partner with Cozens-Hardy solicitors, asks businesses: how ESG-compliant are you?

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Gallery Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?

Inside one of the rooms at the Old Town Hall House in Cley-next-the-Sea. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Which companies in our region have signed up for the real Living Wage?

Saving money in cash

Business looking to double its size in the next year

The Straight Forward team at their new Thetford office. Picture: Straight Forward

Video WATCH: 10,000 turn out for ‘amazing’ Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall. Photo: Danielle Booden

Woman whose sheep was injured by stray fireworks issues bonfire night warning

The Fletcher family. Picture: Sally Fletcher

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: Get some extra cash in the Christmas kitty by switching bank accounts

Martin Lewis, founder of moneysavingexpert.com

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide