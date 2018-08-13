Search

Family lawyer moves to Norfolk to start new mediation practice

13 August, 2018 - 06:00
Nicky Gough, who runs Norfolk-based mediation company Lighthouse Mediation. Picture: C/O Nicky Gough

Nicky Gough, who runs Norfolk-based mediation company Lighthouse Mediation. Picture: C/O Nicky Gough

C/O Nicky Gough

A lawyer with a passion for mediation has chosen Norfolk as the place to start her new business.

Nicky Gough ran her own legal practice in Warwickshire before moving east to start her mediation company Lighthouse Mediation – inspired by Happisburgh lighthouse, close to her home in Hickling.

Despite only trading for two months Ms Gough already has meeting locations around Norfolk including in Norwich, Cromer, King’s Lynn, Thetford and Stalham.

She also has a legal aid contract, meaning she can offer reduced-cost services to customers on lower incomes through a government scheme.

She is keen to build up the practice in Norfolk and Suffolk and hire a team of mediators.

She said: “Mediation has short and long term benefits so I am quite passionate about it, I think it is worth promoting as a concept.

“I am quite keen to grow the business. I had my own law firm so I am ambitious to start that again.”

