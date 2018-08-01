Search

Advanced search

City wine bar set to relocate to independent deli

PUBLISHED: 08:58 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:47 03 August 2018

Les Garrigues French restaurant, in St John Maddermarket, will soon be closing and merging with Louis Deli, in Upper St Giles, to become Louis. Louis Deli owner, Graham Charlesworth with Les Garriges owner, Damien Cabanis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Les Garrigues French restaurant, in St John Maddermarket, will soon be closing and merging with Louis Deli, in Upper St Giles, to become Louis. Louis Deli owner, Graham Charlesworth with Les Garriges owner, Damien Cabanis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A wine bar which brought a little piece of France to Norwich has announced it is to merge with another independent cafe in the city.

Les Garrigues French restaurant, in St John Maddermarket, will soon be closing and merging with Louis Deli, in Upper St Giles, to become Louis. Picture: ANTONY KELLYLes Garrigues French restaurant, in St John Maddermarket, will soon be closing and merging with Louis Deli, in Upper St Giles, to become Louis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Les Garrigues plans to leave its current premises in Saint John Maddermarket Street on August 4, ahead of a move to Louis Deli in Upper St Giles Street come September.

The move will see the owner of Les Garrigues Damien Cabanis take on the running of the Upper St Giles Street cafe, bringing on board Clement Sigaut, from Smashing Wines in Woodbridge, to help run the business.

Graham Charlesworth, the current owner of Louis’ Deli, will retire.

Mr Cabanis explained the decision to relocate to Louis’ Deli was triggered by the break clause of his premises’ lease coming to an end: “I will carry on with what I am doing here, with wines from natural vineyards and just try to bring a little bit of French influence to Upper St Giles.”

Opening in its new home in September the change will see Louis’ Deli become Louis’, operating as a cafe by day and extending its opening hours to offer the ‘Les Garrigues’ experience in the evenings.

Mr Cabanis said: “Graham has been a very big influence, almost like a father figure and a strong supporter. We have often talked about me moving to Louis’.”

Mr Cabanis, talking about how the French wine bar had been received since it opened in 2015, said: “I was quite amazed how quickly the people visited the shop and then kept coming back and became regular customers.

“The idea was to offer wines at a price which were not restaurant prices and to have wines which were better than restaurant prices.

“A lot of people have said coming here is like coming on holiday.”

Mr Charlesworth, 79, said he was excited about what the future held for Louis’ Deli: “Louis’ Cafe has been open for 20-odd years during which it has had six custodians and I’m the most recent person to look after it.

“I’m delighted that something is going to change and change for the better and Damien is going to be the one to do that.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100