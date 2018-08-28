Mini architects and designers look toward Norwich 2040

Lego structures made by Lanpro, Pro:works and children at the event. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

Mini architects and designers were called to join Lanpro and Pro:works at The Forum to create their visions of Norwich in 2040 – in Lego!

Can you spot any Norwich landmarks? see you at The Forum tomorrow for more LEGO fun! #ggh18 pic.twitter.com/NB8Me6PURH — GoGoFuturist_Hare (@Futurist_Hare) August 28, 2018

Norwich City Council has appealed to the public to contribute ideas for a creative, ambitious and sustainable vision for the future of Norwich.

Anna Oliveri, the event organiser said: “We have had such a wealth of good ideas, like, a tram system, a zero carbon taxi rank and outdoor swimming pools.”

The event was inspired by Break children’s charity and Futurista Gogo Hare which can be seen at intu Chapelfield.

Amy Butler, mum of two, from Reepham said: “The kids are having a great time building and it’s nice to be doing something creative instead of them staring at the TV.”

Mabel Marczewski, three, concentrates on constructing her Lego tower at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mabel Marczewski, three, concentrates on constructing her Lego tower at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All pieces of Lego will be judged and the best futuristic idea will win a box of Lego.

Lanpro and Pro:works would like to extend their thanks to the Construction Industry (NFCI) for kindly loaning the Lego used for this event.