Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior Leathes Prior

Staff from a Norwich law firm are taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge next month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity and projects committee at Leathes Prior has organised for the staff, along with some of their partners, to tackle the challenge on September 15.

The 19-strong team will be raising money for their firm’s nominated charities of the year – Finnbar’s Force, Norwich Door 2 Door and Norwich Cruse Bereavement Care.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge covers more than 23 miles with a total ascent of 1,672m – all in the target time of 12 hours. Starting from their dorm in Ingleton, North Yorkshire at 6.30am, the team hope to finish by 6pm.

In preparation for the challenge, the team is spending their lunchtimes walking up Gas Hill in Norwich, the city’s steepest incline.

Through their challenge the team are hoping to raise £10,000 for the three local causes.