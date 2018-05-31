Search

I’ll drink to that! Norfolk brewer’s flagship bitter wins global award for second time

PUBLISHED: 14:02 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 17 August 2018

Staff at Lacons brewery in Great Yarmouth. The brewer's flagship bitter Encore has won an accolade at the World Beer Awards. Picture: Lacons

Lacons

A Norfolk brewer is raising a glass after receiving a top prize at an industry awards ceremony.

Lacons’ flagship beer Encore was named world’s best bitter up to 4.5% at the World Beer Awards in London.

It is the second time the beer has scooped this award, the first time being in 2015.

The 3.8% best bitter, created in 2013 after Great Yarmouth-based Lacons returned to brewing, has won 17 industry awards including a bronze at the World Beer Cup in Nashville, USA in May and golds at the International Brewing Awards and CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) regional awards.

Mick Carver, managing director of Lacons, said: “We are delighted that Encore is getting globally recognised at awards like these.”

World Beer Awards head judge Adrian Tierney-Jones said: “For Lacons’ beers to make it through all the rounds, satisfy the judges’ rigorous standards and win is ample testimony to their superb brewing skills.”

