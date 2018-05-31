Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

KLM engineers in Norwich will be servicing Australian carrier’s aircraft

PUBLISHED: 16:50 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 28 August 2018

KLM UK Engineering has secured a maintenance contract with Alliance Airlines, which will be carried out at its Norwich base. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

KLM UK Engineering has secured a maintenance contract with Alliance Airlines, which will be carried out at its Norwich base. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Australian aeroplanes will soon be being serviced in Norwich after an engineering company signed a new deal.

KLM UK Engineering has secured a long-term heavy maintenance contract with Alliance Airlines, based in Brisbane.

The airline’s Fokker 70/100 aircraft will be receiving heavy maintenance support at KLM’s base at Norwich Airport from summer 2018.

Graham Casbourne, KLM UK Engineering sales manager, said the contract would be a continuation of maintenance checks it carried out for Alliance Airlines in 2017. “This long-term agreement further cements the relationship and trust between our companies and we look forward to developing this further during the contract,” he said.

Chief executive of Alliance Airlines Lee Schofield said: “We will be operating Fokker 70/100 for at least the next 10 years and the maintenance support provided by KLM UK Engineering will assist us greatly during this time.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Gallery: Aylsham Show crowds enjoy a celebration of Norfolk’s rural traditions

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family butchers’ firm crowned Norfolk ‘food hero’ at Aylsham Show

Aylsham Show 2018. Norfolk Hero Food and Drink Awards supreme champions HV Graves of Briston. Pictured with one of the family's pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows is, from left, Bradley Graves, Karl Graves, Jill Graves, Houston Graves and Vicky Graves-Basham. Picture: Chris Hill

Former Norfolk Police cyber security expert hopes to change our relationship with technology

Paul Maskall, former cyber security adviser to Norfolk Police, has launched his own cyber security and privacy consultancy Jungo. Picture: Julia Holland

Aylsham Show promises a diverse range of Bank Holiday entertainment

Last year's Aylsham Show. Picture: Nick Butcher

Fakenham welcomes The Works and Waitrose while Dereham waves goodbye to New Look

The staff celebrate at the opening of The Works in Fakenham. Picture: THE WORKS

Blood on doors and rust in the bathroom in holiday hell at Pontins

Pontins Holiday Park, Pakefield. Picture: Google

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100