Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Lowestoft care group will spend £150m to chase aggressive growth plans

29 August, 2018 - 05:30
Daya Thayan, chief executive of Kingsley Healthcare. Picture: Gordon Powles

Daya Thayan, chief executive of Kingsley Healthcare. Picture: Gordon Powles

Gordon Powles

A growing East Anglian care group has revealed a £150m warchest to help it to double in size by 2025.

Daya Thayan, chief executive of Kingsley Healthcare. Picture: Gordon PowlesDaya Thayan, chief executive of Kingsley Healthcare. Picture: Gordon Powles

Kingsley Healthcare, which has its head office in Lowestoft, employs more than 1,600 staff across the country and will open its 30th care home later this year.

Chief executive Daya Thayan said hitting its ambitious growth targets, which the company has called Vision 2025, would require a heavy cash injection to both buy existing care homes and build new ones.

And that investment is expected to create new jobs at the group’s Lowestoft headquarters.

Mr Thayan said: “Kingsley will be committing in excess of £150m for new-builds and the acquisition of existing high-quality homes in prime locations over the next four- to five-year period.

“An important part of our strategy is investing in our existing stock and we will be spending at least £20m over the same period to ensure we always have fit-for-the-future facilities.

“With this investment will come the creation of back-office-related employment opportunities in Lowestoft. We are delighted to be able to play our part in bringing well-paid jobs to the town.”

Since being founded at Oulton Broad in 1999, Kingsley has seen 32% annual compound growth in earnings before deductions. In its 2017 financial year, the group turned over £40m and its Vision 2025 strategy projects continued 20% annual growth.

Kingsley is preparing to open its 30th home later this year, Glebe Farm in Upton in Cambridgeshire.

The £3m development on a 5.5-acre site is modelled on its learning disability home, Decoy Farm in Browston in Norfolk, and will create 50 jobs in the area.

Work has also started on a £5m scheme to turn Eversley Nursing Home in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth into a state-of-the-art facility. It will involve developing the neighbouring site of a disused hotel to create a 39-bedroom home, which will support 30 new jobs.

Ground will be broken on a £9m project in Brackley in Northamptonshire before the end of the year, which is expected to lead to 100 new jobs when it is commissioned in 2019.

News of the investment came as Mr Thayan was nominated for a national leadership award.

He has been nominated in the outstanding leader category of The HealthInvestor Power Fifty awards, presented at a London awards night in November – the fourth time in a row he has been shortlisted.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Blood on doors and rust in the bathroom in holiday hell at Pontins

Pontins Holiday Park, Pakefield. Picture: Google

Gallery: Aylsham Show crowds enjoy a celebration of Norfolk’s rural traditions

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fakenham welcomes The Works and Waitrose while Dereham waves goodbye to New Look

The staff celebrate at the opening of The Works in Fakenham. Picture: THE WORKS

Family butchers’ firm crowned Norfolk ‘food hero’ at Aylsham Show

Aylsham Show 2018. Norfolk Hero Food and Drink Awards supreme champions HV Graves of Briston. Pictured with one of the family's pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows is, from left, Bradley Graves, Karl Graves, Jill Graves, Houston Graves and Vicky Graves-Basham. Picture: Chris Hill

Former Norfolk Police cyber security expert hopes to change our relationship with technology

Paul Maskall, former cyber security adviser to Norfolk Police, has launched his own cyber security and privacy consultancy Jungo. Picture: Julia Holland

Aylsham Show promises a diverse range of Bank Holiday entertainment

Last year's Aylsham Show. Picture: Nick Butcher

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100