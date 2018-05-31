Search

Building supplies merchant moves to new and improved Norwich premises

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:46 15 August 2018

Kent Blaxill has moved to new premises in Barker Street, Norwich. Picture: Kent Blaxill

Kent Blaxill has moved to new premises in Barker Street, Norwich. Picture: Kent Blaxill

Kent Blaxill

A decorative and building supplies merchant has moved to new premises in Norwich as demand in the city continues to grow.

East Anglian retailer Kent Blaxill, which is marking its 180th anniversary this year, has moved to a larger building in Barker Street.

The new store will include a specialist coatings area, with a range of treatments such as cladding, floor paints for hygiene areas, roofs and steel.

There will also be a paint station featuring brands including Crown, Sanderson and Farrow and Ball.

Managing director Simon Blaxill said: “The new location in the city of Norwich is obviously very important for Kent Blaxill. The board decided in 2017 to invest heavily in our staff development and in creating store interiors that match the requirements of our discerning customers – the bigger store in Norwich with better parking and a wider range of products does exactly that.”

