Couple relocate therapy business to Gorleston – their dog’s favourite seaside town

Joy and Robert Gower have moved their business Joy Gower Training from Blofield to Gorleston. Pictured on Gorleston beach with their dog, George. Picture: C/O Robert Gower C/O Robert Gower

A pet’s love for the seaside has caused two Norfolk entrepreneurs to relocate their business.

Robert and Joy Gower started hypnotherapy and neurolinguistic processing training company, Joy Gower Training, in Norwich 18 years ago.

They moved to Blofield nine years ago, but their dog George, now four, has prompted another change of location – to Gorleston.

The couple first took George to the seaside as a puppy and, with all three falling in love with the beach, they have since been searching for a suitable home in the town from which they can continue to run the business.

Mr Gower, 75, said: “We have been drawn here for personal reasons but from a business point of view we want to tell people it is worth coming. It is therapeutic to be near the sea.

He added: “Some of our students have already said they are looking forward to training sessions held on the beach.”