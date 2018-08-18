Search

Advanced search

Roaring fundraising success for retailer Jarrold at Dragon Boat Festival

18 August, 2018 - 14:00
The team from Norwich retail business Jarrold which took part in the 2018 East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival at Oulton Broad. Picture: Jarrold

The team from Norwich retail business Jarrold which took part in the 2018 East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival at Oulton Broad. Picture: Jarrold

Jarrold

A team from a Norwich retailer got into the boating spirit for charity.

The team from Norwich retail business Jarrold taking part in the 2018 East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival at Oulton Broad. Picture: JarroldThe team from Norwich retail business Jarrold taking part in the 2018 East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival at Oulton Broad. Picture: Jarrold

The group from Jarrold was among the 16 teams to take part in the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival at Oulton Broad.

Hosted by Warner Leisure Hotels and Gable Events, the festival saw teams of up to 10 people paddle 30ft boats along a 200m race course on the broad.

Jarrold’s determined crew – which included managers and colleagues from Jarrold Sport, food and beverage, ecommerce and marketing – made it as far as the semi-finals.

Through sponsorship for the event on August 11, the team raised more than £1,000 which will go to Jarrold’s nominated charities – cancer charity Big C, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) Nook appeal and the Prince’s Trust.

The fundraising formed part of its Jarrold 250 initiative, launched in November 2017 with the aim of raising at least £50,000 for the three charities by 2020.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100