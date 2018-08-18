Roaring fundraising success for retailer Jarrold at Dragon Boat Festival

The team from Norwich retail business Jarrold which took part in the 2018 East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival at Oulton Broad. Picture: Jarrold Jarrold

A team from a Norwich retailer got into the boating spirit for charity.

The group from Jarrold was among the 16 teams to take part in the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival at Oulton Broad.

Hosted by Warner Leisure Hotels and Gable Events, the festival saw teams of up to 10 people paddle 30ft boats along a 200m race course on the broad.

Jarrold’s determined crew – which included managers and colleagues from Jarrold Sport, food and beverage, ecommerce and marketing – made it as far as the semi-finals.

Through sponsorship for the event on August 11, the team raised more than £1,000 which will go to Jarrold’s nominated charities – cancer charity Big C, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) Nook appeal and the Prince’s Trust.

The fundraising formed part of its Jarrold 250 initiative, launched in November 2017 with the aim of raising at least £50,000 for the three charities by 2020.