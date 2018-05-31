Fewer than one in 10 savings providers have passed interest rate rise on to savers

Many savers are yet to see the benefit of the latest interest rate rise in their accounts, according to moneyfacts.co.uk. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Only a fraction of savings account providers have passed on last week’s interest rate rise to customers – dashing the hopes of savers for a boost to their investments.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Banks have also been accused of being quick to hike costs for borrowers to reflect the 0.25% rise announced by the Bank of England (BoE) on August 2.

Interest rates are now at 0.75%, the highest level since the financial crisis.

But Norwich-based moneyfacts.co.uk says only 10 of more than 100 providers in the savings market has so far announced how their products will change as a result.

Some have passed on the full 0.25% increase, albeit after August 28, while some major lenders have either partially applied the rise or only applied it on a few account types.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “It will be disappointing news for many savers to know that they may not benefit from the full 0.25% base rate rise.

“It is a real shame, and just demonstrates why savers should think about switching and not hold their breath for a rate rise on their account.”

The interest rate rise came as a blow to millions of mortgage borrowers on variable rate deals, with a quarter-point rise adding around £16 a month and £190 a year to the average mortgage.

However, it offered some relief to savers who have seen their nest eggs decimated by above-target inflation and negligible returns.

Many home owners are also locked in to fixed-rate mortgages, and so will not feel an immediate impact from the base rate rise.

And at 0.75%, rates are still very low by historical standards, given that the base rate stood at more than 5% when the credit crisis and subsequent global financial crisis hit.