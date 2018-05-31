Search

Advanced search

Fewer than one in 10 savings providers have passed interest rate rise on to savers

PUBLISHED: 08:51 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:51 10 August 2018

Many savers are yet to see the benefit of the latest interest rate rise in their accounts, according to moneyfacts.co.uk. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Many savers are yet to see the benefit of the latest interest rate rise in their accounts, according to moneyfacts.co.uk. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Only a fraction of savings account providers have passed on last week’s interest rate rise to customers – dashing the hopes of savers for a boost to their investments.

Banks have also been accused of being quick to hike costs for borrowers to reflect the 0.25% rise announced by the Bank of England (BoE) on August 2.

Interest rates are now at 0.75%, the highest level since the financial crisis.

But Norwich-based moneyfacts.co.uk says only 10 of more than 100 providers in the savings market has so far announced how their products will change as a result.

Some have passed on the full 0.25% increase, albeit after August 28, while some major lenders have either partially applied the rise or only applied it on a few account types.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “It will be disappointing news for many savers to know that they may not benefit from the full 0.25% base rate rise.

“It is a real shame, and just demonstrates why savers should think about switching and not hold their breath for a rate rise on their account.”

The interest rate rise came as a blow to millions of mortgage borrowers on variable rate deals, with a quarter-point rise adding around £16 a month and £190 a year to the average mortgage.

However, it offered some relief to savers who have seen their nest eggs decimated by above-target inflation and negligible returns.

Many home owners are also locked in to fixed-rate mortgages, and so will not feel an immediate impact from the base rate rise.

And at 0.75%, rates are still very low by historical standards, given that the base rate stood at more than 5% when the credit crisis and subsequent global financial crisis hit.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100