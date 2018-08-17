Search

House of Fraser promises refunds after cancelling online orders

17 August, 2018 - 08:35
House of Fraser has apologised to customers and promised refunds after it cancelled online orders. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

House of Fraser has apologised to customers after cancelling all orders placed online.

The retailer said it would be issuing refunds after wiping all orders that had not already been sent to customers.

The move comes after the chain’s website was taken offline amid complaints from customers about delayed deliveries since the company was bought out of administration by Sports Direct last week.

The issue reportedly stemmed from a dispute involving employees at a key warehouse.

House of Fraser said on Thursday that it had seen “significant delays” with delivering online orders.

“We have taken the decision to cancel and refund all orders that have not already been sent to customers,” the department store said on Facebook.

“We didn’t take this decision lightly, but since we cannot give our customers clear assurances of when their orders will be delivered, we believe cancellation is the best option.

“All customers affected will receive an email about the cancellation and refund in the next couple of days.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you from everyone at House of Fraser for your patience at this time.”

The announcement was met with dismay by some customers who had placed orders online, some several days ago.

The Times reported that employees at a key warehouse supplying products to House of Fraser stores and online shoppers had downed tools in a wrangle over delivery payment terms with Sports Direct.

The paper said it understood that workers at the chain’s distribution centre in Wellingborough had been told by XPO Logistics, which operates the site, to stop accepting goods and processing deliveries, leading to product shortages in some House of Fraser outlets.

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley said his ambition was to turn the department store into the “Harrods of the high street” after buying the firm from administrators earlier this month.

The £90m rescue bid saw Sports Direct acquire all 59 House of Fraser stores, the brand and all of the retailer’s stock.

