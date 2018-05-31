$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

House of Fraser future back in doubt as investor pulls out of rescue deal

PUBLISHED: 17:29 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 01 August 2018

The future of House of Fraser is in doubt once more after C.banner, the Chinese owner of Hamleys, pulled its investment into the troubled retail chain.

C.banner was planning to buy a 51% stake in House of Fraser and plough £70m into the ailing business, but has said it is scrapping the deal because its share price has fallen dramatically.

House of Fraser said in a statement: “House of Fraser is in discussions with alternative investors and is exploring options to obtain the required investment on the same timetable.

“Discussions are ongoing and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.”

C.banner’s investment was conditional upon House of Fraser, which employs more than 17,000 people, closing more than half its stores through the so-called Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

However, the store closure programme was thrown off course when landlords issued a legal challenge, saying they were unfairly prejudiced by the process.

The Norwich store, in Chapelfield shopping centre, was not one of the shops set to be closed.

House of Fraser has previously described the restructuring proposal and investment from C.banner as the last viable option for the business, raising the prospect that it could now fall into administration.

Retail tycoon Mike Ashley, the founder and chief executive of Sports Direct, has reportedly offered House of Fraser a £50m loan in recent weeks.

However, it is understood that Mr Ashley is not involved in the current talks with House of Fraser’s management.

Other retailers undertaking CVAs in a bid to keep trading include New Look, Mothercare and Carpetright.

Restaurant businesses have also been seeking to cut their costs with store closure programmes, with Carluccio’s, Prezzo, Byron and Prezzo all pushing through CVAs this year.

House of Fraser’s collapse would mean major job losses for the retail sector, which has already been hit by a string of high-profile administrations from the likes of Toys R Us, Maplin, and Poundworld.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100