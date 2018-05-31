Heatwave helps put Hoseasons on track for eighth record summer in a row
PUBLISHED: 14:49 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 10 August 2018
Archant
A Suffolk holiday group is on the verge of another record summer, buoyed by the recent heatwave.
Hoseasons said it could see its eighth record-breaking season in a row after weeks of fine weather put holidaymakers in good spirits.
The Lowestoft-based company has seen its highest ever levels of website traffic and has increased peak season capacity by 10% to facilitate last-minute demand for staycations.
It said bookings for its luxury lodges for August made in the last four weeks were up 14% compared with the same time last year, while bookings for its cottages made for August over the same period were up by almost half (46%).
In East Anglia, bookings for Hoseasons cottages in the past 28 days are up 30% year-on-year and Norfolk Broads boating breaks bookings are up 22%.
At sister company cottages.com luxury bookings in East Anglia over the past four weeks are up 20% on last year and coastal property bookings are up 12%.
Simon Altham, managing director of revenue for Hoseasons and cottages.com, said: “The heatwave has clearly played a big part in encouraging staycation bookings across the UK over the last few weeks.”
He added that a “concentrated effort to improve standards” in holidays lettings in Norfolk and Suffolk was also starting to pay dividends with UK holidaymakers.