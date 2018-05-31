Holt car firm wins Motability award

Pictured, from left, Harry Morgan-James (Motability Dealer Development Manager) David Clarke (Senior Sales Person-Retail & Motability) and Andrew Parsons (General Manager for Holt and Fakenham). Picture: THURLOW NUNN Archant

Holt firm Thurlow Nunn has won a regional award recognising its work with the Motability car scheme.

Motability gave the business the accolade after excellent customer feedback and reviews of their performance.

Andrew Parsons, the firm’s dealer principal, said: “We’re delighted to have won the Regional Motability Dealer Award.

“Motability is renowned for its high standards and we’re incredibly proud to be recognised for our dedication to working in partnership with the scheme. We look forward to maintaining our award-winning level of customer service and welcoming many more Motability customers through our doors.”

The Motability Scheme enables disabled drivers to use part, or all, of their disability allowance to lease a brand new car. The retailer’s Motability services include vehicle adaptations, after-sales service and access to other Motability products, to ensure worry-free motoring.