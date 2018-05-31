Search

Advanced search

Holt car firm wins Motability award

PUBLISHED: 10:50 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:50 16 August 2018

Pictured, from left, Harry Morgan-James (Motability Dealer Development Manager) David Clarke (Senior Sales Person-Retail & Motability) and Andrew Parsons (General Manager for Holt and Fakenham). Picture: THURLOW NUNN

Pictured, from left, Harry Morgan-James (Motability Dealer Development Manager) David Clarke (Senior Sales Person-Retail & Motability) and Andrew Parsons (General Manager for Holt and Fakenham). Picture: THURLOW NUNN

Archant

Holt firm Thurlow Nunn has won a regional award recognising its work with the Motability car scheme.

Motability gave the business the accolade after excellent customer feedback and reviews of their performance.

Andrew Parsons, the firm’s dealer principal, said: “We’re delighted to have won the Regional Motability Dealer Award.

“Motability is renowned for its high standards and we’re incredibly proud to be recognised for our dedication to working in partnership with the scheme. We look forward to maintaining our award-winning level of customer service and welcoming many more Motability customers through our doors.”

The Motability Scheme enables disabled drivers to use part, or all, of their disability allowance to lease a brand new car. The retailer’s Motability services include vehicle adaptations, after-sales service and access to other Motability products, to ensure worry-free motoring.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100