Do you have a Sherlock Bones or a Chew Barka at home? Dog-doppelganger’s to take over Norfolk dog show

PUBLISHED: 15:04 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:29 17 August 2018

By dog lovers, for dog lovers. Pictures: All About Dogs

All About Dogs

All About Dogs Show is back in Norfolk for its eighth year this bank holiday weekend.

Main stage event at the dog show. Picture: All About DogsMain stage event at the dog show. Picture: All About Dogs

Do you have a hound that looks like it should be hot stuff in Hollywood?

If so, the All About Dogs Show wants you at its Norfolk event as it returns for the eighth year this bank holiday weekend.

The event, which is organised by dog lovers, will include many have-a-go activities and their latest competition ‘hollywood hounds’.

Michelle Norris, one of the organisers, said: “We welcome dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes and encourage everyone to have fun.”

'Hollywood Hounds' logo. Picture: All About Dogs'Hollywood Hounds' logo. Picture: All About Dogs

The hollywood hounds event is open to all dog breeds and ages, just take your dog and a picture of the celeb they look like to the main stage.

Ms Norris added: “This year we’re welcoming back some world class arena displays from the conquest K9 Dog Display team as well as performances from Britain’s Got Talent’s Lucy Heath and Trip Hazard.”

Matt Upson, All About Dogs show director, said: “Our aim is to deliver a spectacular, feel good day out for both our two and four legged visitors and to offer them something they wouldn’t get at a traditional dog show event.”

Temperatures are predicted to be around 22 degrees with a light breeze this bank holiday weekend.

Michelle, said: “It’s very important to keep your dog cool and hydrated.

“We’ll be providing lots of water bowls, as well as water sprayers to cool dogs down.”

For more information, visit the All About Dogs show website.

