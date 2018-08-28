Search

Poppy in to your local, buy a pint and help the Royal British Legion

PUBLISHED: 11:39 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 06 September 2018

Greene King launch of the Royal British Legion Flanders Fields ale. Veterans and members of Royal British Legion with Ross OHara, Greene King Brewer (centre). PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Greene King launch of the Royal British Legion Flanders Fields ale. Veterans and members of Royal British Legion with Ross OHara, Greene King Brewer (centre). PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Archant

Suffolk brewer Greene King is partnering with The Royal British Legion to brew Flanders Fields, and help the important services charity.

Greene King is partnering with The Royal British Legion to support the charity’s Thank You campaign - marking the centennial of the end of the First World War.

The aim of the movement is to ask everyone to say Thank You in big or small ways to all who served, sacrificed, and changed our world during the First World War.

The brewer is to brew a special edition beer, Flanders Fields, and has pledged to donate 20p from every pint sold to The Royal British Legion.

Members of The Royal British Legion joined Greene King brewer Ross O’Hara to develop the recipe for Flanders Fields.

The former servicemen and women spent the day discussing flavour profiles and were coached on beer styles that would have been prevalent in 1918. Flanders Fields, a 3.7% abv light and fruity ale with a chestnut hue, will be available in pubs from October 2018.

Throughout July social media followers of both The Royal British Legion and Greene King Brewery voted on the pump clip design for the beer.

The winning pump clip depicts a silhouette of servicemen walking through Flanders Fields with the striking red poppy alongside, contrasting it.

Matt Starbuck Greene King managing director said: “Greene King is delighted to support The Royal British Legion as a partner for its Thank You campaign during this milestone year. Like so many other long-standing businesses Greene King and its employees were impacted hugely by World War One. Sadly we lost 21 employees during the war and in memory of them and in gratitude for the safe return of many, many more, Greene King purchased land and built playing fields in Bury St Edmunds for its employees at the end of the war.

“The Royal British Legion provides invaluable support to servicemen and women today and we are proud to be able to support with this limited edition beer, Flanders Fields.”

Chance to bring county’s thriving business community together

David Bale
Chris Starkie is urging businesses to attend the festival. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The first Norfolk Enterprise Festival will provide a forum for entrepreneurs to meet, mingle and celebrate the county’s thriving business community.

Norwich restaurants on the increase again

Graham Jones, Roche

Graham Jones, an associate with Roche, predicts a rosy future for dining out in Norwich.

