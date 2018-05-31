Search

Gonzo’s Tea Room announce city music venue take over with new ‘Exotica’ theme

PUBLISHED: 17:03 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:14 07 August 2018

The Owl Sanctuary on Timber Hill. Picture: D Faulkner

The Owl Sanctuary on Timber Hill. Picture: D Faulkner

Archant

Music venue the Owl Sanctuary has been saved from closure having been bought out by one of the city’s favourite independent bars, Gonzo’s Tea Room.

The Owl Sanctuary was on the brink of collapse after an unsuccessful crowd funding campaign at the beginning of the year failed to keep the punk, rock, and reggae venue afloat.

The owners of Gonzo’s, brothers Mike and Brad Baxter, are looking to bring a new theme to the venue.

Mike Baxter, 38, said: “The upstairs of the Owl Sanctuary is going to stay as a music venue, and the downstairs is going to be a restaurant and bar.

“We will have to make a move away from it being a solely punk and rock music venue, because if the previous owners couldn’t make it work with their contacts there’s no way we’ll be able to.”

The Canadian-born businessman continued: “We don’t want to have too much cross over, so where Gonzo’s is more based around pop culture, the Owl Sanctuary will be more exotica.

“We’ll be bringing some things that work at Gonzo’s over, for example out comedy nights and open mic nights that everyone loves, as well as our burlesque and drag nights which have proved hugely popular.”

As well as bringing over some of their famous bar staff to the new venue, the owners will also be opening a pizzeria restaurant on the lower levels of the building.

Mr Baxter continued: “We don’t really have any idea of how much it’s going to cost us. We keep ripping out walls and we have no idea of what we’re going to find, but we’re guessing it’ll be somewhere in the region of £100,000.”

Mr Baxter puts Gonzo’s success down to the company’s ethical mentality: “A huge thing for us was being named as one of the most sustainable bars in the UK in the CLASS Bar Awards.

“We also try to source as much of our stuff locally and from smaller brands, the stuff people search out for instead of the mainstream stuff.”

The venue is yet to have a reopening date, but is estimated to be ready in six to seven weeks.

