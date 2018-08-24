Networking opportunity for north Norfolk businesses at Holkham Studios

Coffee Means Business, organised by Genix, is holding its next networking event at Holkham Studios. Pictured (far left) is Leanne Castle, Coffee Means Business host and Genix business development manager. Picture: Andrew David Photography Copyright 2015/16 Andrew David Photography

A north Norfolk networking group will be hosting its next event at one of the district’s most active estates.

Coffee Means Business, hosted by business support agency Genix, will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, September 18 at Holkham Studios, which offers serviced office accommodation for small businesses.

North Norfolk District Council commissioned Genix to organise the Coffee Means Business sessions to provide a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs and businesses which did not involve membership fees.

Event host Leanne Castle, business development manager at Genix, said: “Over 20 business people attend our monthly events which are relaxed and informal. The format is simple, delegates chat over coffee and biscuits, this gives them the opportunity to make new business contacts.”

The session will run from 9.30am to 11.30am and costs £5 per person. For more details go to www.genix.org.uk.