Computer services firm confident about prospects after merger and move

An IT services company is planning for “aggressive” growth after moving to a new home on the Norfolk coast.

CSSCloud, formed from the merger of CSS Computers in Great Yarmouth and Cloud Computer Services in Lowestoft, provides outsourced IT facilities for small and medium sized businesses which cannot afford or chose not to invest in dedicated IT departments.

The merger saw the joint company’s workforce swell to 24, meaning bigger purpose-built facilities were needed.

It moved into new premises on the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate in Yarmouth and following a lengthy refurbishment the building now has a revamped reception area, boardroom, office space and recreational facilities, as well as workshops and a server room.

With its foundations laid the company is now looking to grow, through recruitment and potentially new premises.

Co-director and former CSS Computers boss Peter Green, who runs the new business with former Cloud Computer Services director Kevin Miller, said: “Our turnover is around £2m, we anticipate 20% year-on-year organic growth but we have planned to grow through acquisitions. We have some aggressive growth plans.

“Geographically we would like to increase our presence in Norwich. Our client base is quite local, we operate mainly in that Norwich-Lowestoft-Great Yarmouth triangle.

“If we were to move further into Norwich that would involve bricks and mortar. There are a few firms based in Norwich of a similar size and type to us but the city is a bigger market.”

CSSCloud has a partnership with fellow Future50 member Migsolv, which runs the Gateway data centre in Norwich, where it stores its own data along with customers’. But the directors want to enhance the firm’s outsourcing offering.

Mr Green said: “We are constantly upskilling our existing people, there are various products relating to cloud storage so we have the guys on ongoing training and development courses.

“The area we are looking to focus on is cyber security. We have always offered this service but we feel it is one of the most neglected areas: people take it for granted.

“We are keen to educate people in terms of their behaviour and to provide the technical systems to support that. The thing people need more help with now is behavioural security.”